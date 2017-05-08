EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School senior Ike Bertels seems to be a young man destined for significant success ahead.

Bertels came up with the idea of an academic signing day at Edwardsville High School and it was an instant hit Friday morning.

Several parents and students attended the first academic signing day and EHS Principal Dennis Cramsey and Bertels could not be more proud of the outcome.

“I saw pictures and videos of other high schools throughout the area and country participating in a similar event,” Bertels said. “Once I saw these, I knew that Edwardsville High School would greatly benefit from an event like this. That is when I first approached Dr. Cramsey, and we have done a lot of work since that initial meeting to get the signing day in motion.

“Both Dr. Cramsey and I believe that this event is very important to the students of Edwardsville and that it can greatly affect the students who work tediously on their studies. We wanted to give the recognition to students who were planning to further their education or attend an institution beyond high school and who were receiving some sort of funding for it. I truly believe that this event highlights some of the brightest students in our school and puts an emphasis on the academic portion.”

Bertels said the event required a lot of cooperation between Dr. Cramsey, Mrs. Janek, the students and himself.

“Dr. Cramsey and I first met two years ago, and we have been working out the details since,” he said. “Once we finalized the criteria and worked out a schedule, we had to get it approved by the school board. After that, Mrs. Janek helped mail out letters to the students indicating their designated time and made the certificates. From there, we were able to reserve the room and get everything ready for the actual signing day. There was a lot that happened behind the scenes, but the administration was able to help out a lot and support such a great cause.”

