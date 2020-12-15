MADISON - More than 28 Madison families, many with several children, will be receiving hope and joy this Christmas through the donations and love of many involved in our community in the form of a "Donation Drive-Thru."

"With all that 2020 has brought our families, these donations are a pure display of what our community embodies...the city of Madison is family," Kim Reeves, a Library Media Specialist. "Some of the donated items are food, toys, gift cards, school supplies, winter clothing, Christmas trees, monetary for bills, etc.

"We are expected to have the police and fire departments, mayor and city representatives, several local churches along with a St. Louis radio station present for this special occasion."

These are Community Partners for the Donation Drive-Thru:

Bernard Long Elementary Principal, Terrien Fennoy

Madison CUSD12 Superintendent, Dr. Andrew Reinking

Madison CUSD12 Board Members

Mayor John Hamm

Madison City Hall, Sue Beatte

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, Yolanda Chrocrell

True Fellowship Church, Pastor Cee-Cee McCoo

Sponsors

Covenant Church, Madison Illinois

Lead: Charmel Brown

Donation: Gift cards, hats, coats, gloves, socks

Madison Police Department, Madison Illinois

Program: Shop with a Cop

Lead: Detective Kyle Graham

Donation: Taking 10 students shopping

Madison Fire Department, Madison Illinois

Donation: Toys for 15 students

Bernard Long Elementary Staff

Lead: Jeanette Hesse

Donation: Baskets for 3 families containing food, coats, toys, gift cards

Lou Fusz Blue Star 2008

Coach: Connor Armstrong

Lead: Gina Thompson

Donation: clothing, toys, gifts cards for 3 families

John and Katre White (former Madison CUSD12 Social Worker)

Donation: Providing 1 family with everything needed for the holidays such as a tree, paying bills, food, clothing, toys

Strongman Corporation

Lead: Laura Peterson-Warren

Donation: unknown amount at this time

