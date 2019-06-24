St LOUIS –Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Propertieswas named the No. 2 St. Louis Top Workplace by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch in the large business category. This company was selected due to its ability to exemplify what employees value most in the workplace and outperform their peers with high levels of organizational health.

“Being named a Top Workplace in St. Louis is an incredible honor for our entire company,” said President and CEO of Select Properties, Maryann Vitale Alles. “This city is our home and we’re proud to employ local talent who love to come to work every day.”

The full rankings list from 2019 can be found here. Select Properties has been recognized as a St. Louis Post-Dispatch Top Workplace for the past five years. In 2018, they were ranked No.1 compared to several other local businesses in the large business category.

Based on survey responses from more than 44,000 people, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is able to name 150 area employers as Top Workplaces for 2019. The selected employers — ranging from small businesses to some of the region's biggest corporations — share key qualities: effective leadership, strong values, clear direction and motivated workers.

Any organization with 50 or more employees is eligible to participate, including nonprofits, government entities, and public and private companies.

