EDWARDSVILLE — Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced that it will be offering free holiday photos with Santa to benefit Glen-Ed Food Pantry.

All children and families are welcome to have their photos taken with Santa on Dec. 3 and Dec. 4, 2016 at the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties offices located at 1012 Plummer Drive, Suite 301 in Edwardsville. While there is no fee for photos with Santa, the agents and staff of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties asks that guests bring along a donation of a new, unwrapped toy or canned good. These donations will be given to the Glen-Ed Food Pantry to benefit local underprivileged children and families this holiday season.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Being involved in our community gives us a great sense of purpose. We began this event in 1994, and each year, our agents are excited to work alongside local residents to help area children and families have a safe and happy holiday,” said Julie Lading of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties.

Santa and his elves will be at 1012 Plummer Drive, Suite 301 in Edwardsville on Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, please call 618-655-4100.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties serves greater Edwardsville and O’Fallon, Ill. with two offices and 55 agents. The brokerage, founded in 1986, is independently owned and operated. Visit https://bhhseliteproperties.com for more information.

More like this: