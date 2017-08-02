EDWARDSVILLE - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced today that Taylor Cleveland has joined their local real estate team of professionals. Cleveland’s enthusiasm for finding clients their perfect home makes her a wonderful addition to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties team, serving Madison and St. Clair counties.

Cleveland enjoys working with her clients from start to finish, educating and guiding them throughout the process. She loves real estate, and is passionate about finding people their perfect new home. Growing up in East Alton, Cleveland feels the best part about living and working in the Metro-East is the diverse areas offering small town appeal yet also just a short drive to a bigger city like St. Louis.

Believing that finding a dream home should be an enjoyable experience, Cleveland is dedicated to ensuring the process is fun and rewarding. Julie Lading, Vice President and Managing Broker of both locations of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties, is thrilled that Cleveland has joined their brokerage firm. “We are so happy Taylor has joined our company and look forward to her energetic, upbeat personality at the office and working with our clients. She’s yet another great addition to our staff,” said Lading.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHH Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and Fairview Heights, Ill., their real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-East and those relocating to the Metro-East area. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://bhhseliteproperties.com/ or call 618-628-2400 or 618-655-4100.

