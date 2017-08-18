EDWARDSVILLE - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced today that Susan Oller has joined their real estate team of professionals and will be working in the Edwardsville location.

Oller is originally from Mt. Olive and currently resides in Maryville, Illinois. Her background includes working as a legal assistant and has always enjoyed helping others. Her previous experience provides an excellent foundation to real estate brokerage. In her new role, she is excited about growing her real estate career with a national leader like Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. Oller enjoys running and spending time with her family, and supports organizations including the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Girls on the Run.

Julie Lading, Vice President and Managing Broker of both Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties locations, looks forward to working with Oller in her new position. “Susan has amassed a wonderful network of friends in addition to family over the years, supporting her new real estate career. Her desire to do well for her clients is evident by the professionalism and dedication she portrays every day. We’re happy that she’s joined the Elite Properties team,” said Lading.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHH Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and Fairview Heights, Ill., their local real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-East and those relocating to the Metro-East area. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://bhhseliteproperties.com or call 618-628-2400 or 618-655-4100.

