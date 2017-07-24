EDWARDSVILLE - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced today that Cyleste Jackson has joined their local real estate team of professionals. Jackson’s well-rounded background spans several industries including real estate, education and healthcare. Her prior real estate knowledge with a firm in the Chicago area is an asset to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties team, which serves Madison and St. Clair counties.

Jackson is a dedicated real estate agent, working hard to assist clients with transactions involving single-family dwellings as well as multi-unit investment properties. She also proudly served as a member of the United States Air Force, so she is quite familiar with the unique needs of her clients facing relocation challenges, especially military families.

Believing that every transaction should be client-focused, Jackson is committed to outstanding customer service and professionalism. Her patient demeanor, dedicated work ethic and keen negotiating skills are part of the all-inclusive service she provides to each of her clients. Julie Lading, Vice President and Managing Broker of both locations of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties, is thrilled that Jackson has joined their local team. “It is our continued goal to hire the best in the business, and Cyleste’s real estate knowledge and diverse background in sales and marketing makes her a wonderful addition to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties group,” said Lading.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHH Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and Fairview Heights, Ill., their real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-East and those relocating to the Metro-East area. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://bhhseliteproperties.com/ or call 618-628-2400 or 618-655-4100.

