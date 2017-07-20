EDWARDSVILLE - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is pleased to announce they have recently relocated their St. Clair County real estate office to a new location. The real estate services firm currently has two local offices in Edwardsville and now in Fairview Heights, Ill.

The St. Clair County office’s new address is 333 Salem Place, Suite 240, Fairview Heights, IL 62208. Their previous location was in O’Fallon, Ill. Julie Lading, vice president and managing broker of the Edwardsville and Fairview Heights locations, is excited about the new location and office space. “The move to a new office should be a relatively seamless transition for our clients. We will still be able to conveniently serve our many clients in St. Clair County and beyond,” said Lading. Lading also said an Open House at the new location is in its planning stages, offering clients an opportunity to visit the new office and mingle with their team. More information will be shared once available.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHH Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and Fairview Heights, Ill., their local real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-East and those relocating to the Metro-East area. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://bhhseliteproperties.com or call 618-655-4100 or 618-628-2400.

