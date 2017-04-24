EDWARDSVILLE - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced today Edwardsville’s top listing, sales agent and sales team of the month. Listing Agent of the Month, Sandie LaMantia, and Sales Agent of the Month, Cathleen Keasey, topped the list while Betsy Butler and Karen Marcus were also awarded the “Listing Team of the Month” and “Sales Team of the Month” honors.

Each individual has qualities that make great real estate agents.

"Sandie LaMantia is seasoned at marketing homes and knowledgeable about the community where she lives and works," Brookshire Hathaway said in a release. "LaMantia also gives back to the community by contributing to breast cancer research organizations and the American Heart Association."

Cathleen Keasey is a sales agent who always goes the extra mile and gives special attention to her clients and their personalized needs. Keasey also gives prospective homebuyers and sellers interesting and informative tips on her Facebook page.

"Betsy Butler and Karen Marcus of Butler Marcus Realty Group are a dynamic duo whose enthusiasm throughout the entire home buying and selling process makes them a great fit for their clients," Brookshire Hathaway said in the release. "Chances are, there’s someone you know that’s either purchased or sold a home because of the expertise of Butler Marcus Realty Group."

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHH Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and O’Fallon, Ill., their 50 local real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-east and those relocating to the Metro-east area. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://BHHSeliteproperties.com/ or call 618-655-4100.