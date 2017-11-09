EDWARDSVILLE - Berhshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced that Brittany Yates has joined the Edwardsville location real estate team.

Yates, originally from Godfrey, graduated from Lindenwood University with a BA in Mass Communications. She brings with her over 10 years’ experience in sales, marketing, and customer service. “Since moving to Edwardsville, I’ve fallen in love with the community and family-friendly atmosphere,” said Yates. “I look forward to using my expertise and attention to detail to help others find their perfect home.”

In addition to her love for communication and customer service, Yates enjoys hiking the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville trails and biking the Great River Road with her husband and two kids. In her spare time, she loves weightlifting, mountain biking, and cooking. She also is an avid supporter of Girls on the Run and the St. Louis Police Foundation.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHHS Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and Fairview Heights, Ill., their local real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-East and those relocating to the Metro-East area. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://bhhseliteproperties. com or call 618-628-2400 or 618-655-4100.

