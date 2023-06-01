EDWARDSVILLE/BERKELY, MO. - Berkeley, Mo., Police and SIUE Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping/sexual assault of a female victim. An e-Lert was issued early Saturday morning about the case. The kidnapping allegedly occurred late Friday on the SIUE campus.

The e-Lert said a woman was taken from Cougar Village by a known acquaintance and driven to north St. Louis. The Berkeley Police later confirmed this information. SIUE's e-Lert system is a text messaging service used to quickly notify faculty, staff, and student cell phones when an urgent situation occurs.

The e-Lert described the suspect as about 6-foot-1 inches tall and described as a “light-skinned black male” with short hair and a patchy beard. The suspect’s vehicle was described as a gray or silver Hyundai four-door sedan, possibly with mild front-end damage."

The SIUE Communications Department on Thursday released the following information:

"The SIUE campus police are working with the victim and the Berkeley (MO) Police Department to ensure a thorough investigation. We will follow up with more information as it becomes available.

“SIUE is committed to fostering a campus community where the safety and wellbeing of our students is a priority.”

