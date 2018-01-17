Name: Bentley Fogle

Parents: Kara Curtis and Derek Fogle of Alton

Birth weight: 7 lbs 10 oz

Birth Length: 20.5 inches

Time : 12:55 PM

Date: January 8, 2018

Hospital: OSF St. Anthony’s

Siblings: Peyton Garrett (5); Jaylynn Fogle (8); Makinley Fogle (5);

Brantley Fogle (2); Cousin Cali Curtis (4)

Grandparents: Renee Fogle, Greenfield; Joseph Fogle, Otterville;

Tammy Forsythe, Godfrey; Christopher Curtis, Alton

Great Grandparents: Maxine Curtis, Edwardsville; Sandra Leone, Godfrey;

Bud Leone, Godfrey

