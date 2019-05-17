The 1820 Benjamin Stephenson House is hosting its annual "Ben's Bash". This year we have decided to use this celebratory event to kick off the summer! Come and join us for this spectacular day outdoors, on site, at our beautiful historic home. We will be hosting this event on Saturday June 22, 2019 from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

With your ticket you get entrance into the event and will transport you to a day filled with music, laughter, and good times. Additionally, you will receive a plate of food and a beverage of your choice (for adults this can include and alcoholic beverage or non-alcoholic beverage). For the little ones, they too will receive a hot dog, bag of chips, and a drink of their choice.

Adult Ticket Price: $20.00

Children's Ticket Price: $10.00 (3-12 years old)

Children under the age of 3 are FREE!

*Additional food and drinks may be purchased on site. Sorry everyone unfortunately, we do not have any vegan options at this event.

Entertainment and Drinks

On the day of the event we will have activities for all ages. On the patio come and listen to our live Blue Grass band. Here you can hear the fabulous Keith Dudding & The Mountain River Valley Boys. The patio will offer seating where you can dine on locally made BBQ and imbibe on a cool refreshment. If the patio is too fancy, you can always set up camp on the lawn and relax and enjoy your meal.

What About the Kids?

We encourage everyone to bring the entire family. Included in the children's ticket we will have a 50-foot bounce house obstacle course where they can run themselves ragged. Once they have expended all of their energy, they can purchase a snow cone to help cool down and recharge their battery. The lawn will offer open seating so bring your blanket and your lawn chairs to take in the rustic atmosphere.

The Fun Does Not Stop ... What About the Adults?

You are asking yourself, how could there possibly be more? Included in the adult ticket, we will have 7 different stations where you can play cornhole/bags. Challenge a friend, another couple, or complete stranger to this game of skill and a little luck. There will also be other yard games for individuals to play such as; yard Yahtzee and yard Jenga.

Spread the Word and Buy Your Tickets

We have consulted various archaic forms of weather predictors and we are hoping for a beautiful summer day. Regardless, rain or shine the bash will be enriching Edwardsville as it has been doing for years! With that ... BUY YOUR TICKETS NOW. Save the date and do not forget to bring your friends and family! Tickets are for sale now until June 15 and can be purchased online or in the gift shop. Remember all the proceeds go to keeping the history and the Benjamin Stephenson house alive!

Sorry, but the Stephenson House will not be open for tours June 22.

We will be preparing for the event all day. We love for you to come back and visit us on a day when we can spend time sharing the history of the house.

