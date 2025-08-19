Benld Man Charged With Meth Possession in Macoupin County
Brayden D. Parker faces felony charges for possessing methamphetamine on June 25, 2025.
GILLESPIE — Brayden D. Parker, a 21-year-old man from Benld, was charged Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, with possession of methamphetamine, according to the Macoupin County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Parker faces one count of possession of meth, a Class 3 felony. Authorities allege that on June 25, 2025, he knowingly possessed less than five grams of methamphetamine or a substance containing methamphetamine.
The charge was filed based on probable cause and does not indicate guilt.
Parker, like all defendants, is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.