EDWARDSVILLE - Benjamin Tobin of Pratt & Tobin, P.C. has been Elected to the Board of Managers of the Academy of Rail Labor Attorneys Pratt & Tobin, P.C. is proud to announce that Benjamin Tobin, the law firm's managing partner, was recently elected to the Board of Managers of the Academy of Rail Labor Attorneys (ARLA).

ARLA is a professional association of plaintiff's attorneys whose practice includes the representation of injured railroad workers and their families under the Federal Employers' Liability Act (FELA). This election took place at ARLA's annual national convention in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

The mission of ARLA is to preserve and protect FELA while providing continuing legal education for its members. It does so by maintaining a watchful presence in government activities and providing a host of FELA-specific educational resources for its members. This includes hosting seminars on topics such as railroad safety, medical issues related to railroad workers, trial advocacy skills, technology applications in the courtroom, and other timely topics related to FELA litigation.

Pratt & Tobin, P.C. is honored to have one of their attorneys serve in this capacity and congratulates Benjamin on his new role with ARLA and looks forward to his continued success in advocating for those who have been injured or wronged by negligent railroad employers throughout the United States.

Benjamin has been with Pratt & Tobin, P.C. since 2009 and has extensive experience with FELA law. While the law firm is based in East Alton, Illinois, Benjamin has successfully handled complex personal injury cases throughout the entire United States and has obtained numerous multimillion-dollar jury verdicts and settlements on behalf of the firm's clients.

