GODFREY – The banquet center at the Alton Wood River Sportsmen's Club was filled nearly to capacity Saturday night during a benefit for slain St. Louis County Police Officer Blake Snyder.

Snyder was a native of the River Bend area and an Alton High graduate. Snyder was shot in the early morning hours of Oct. 6 while responding to a domestic violence call in Green Park, Missouri. He was shot by alleged assailant, Trenton Forster, 18, who has entered a plea of not guilty following Snyder's death. The funds raised Saturday benefited the Snyder family. He left behind a wife and young child.

Benefit organizer Andrea Abbott said she created the event with Ron Young, Mark Maggos and Maggie Sholar because she knew the Snyder family and wanted to do something to help.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Ron Young is a retired policeman, and I grew up with the Snyder boys, so it was in our hearts to do something good for them,” Abbott said.

The event included live music, a silent auction and free beer with every purchase of a $25 ticket. Two 50/50 raffles and the sale of $10 t-shirts also raised funds for the family. Abbott said nearly all of the 400 allotted tickets were sold out by seven that evening.

“We just wanted to have a nice night out with the family of Blake Snyder so they could enjoy themselves with the community and support Elizabeth Snyder,” she said. “We do have a live auction, a silent auction, a 50/50 and we do have two bands – Nightlife and the Owls – and a $25 cover charge, which got you all the beer you would like to drink. We wanted it to be very simple and enjoyable for all.”

Gold sponsors for the event included Dream Home Reality, Gaye and John Julian and Riverbend Pediatric Dentistry ran by Adam M. Snyder. Silver sponsors included Chameleon Integrated Services, Joe K's Family Restaurant and Woodman Collision Center, Inc. The food servers and bartenders also donated their time for free at the event.