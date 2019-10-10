GODFREY - A bench dedication to honor the life of beloved Village of Godfrey Trustee Eldon "Twirp" Williams will be at Glazebrook Park at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.

Village of Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick made the announcement about the bench dedication Thursday morning. Williams, who was an Air Force veteran and a beloved figure in the community had served for multiple decades in local government dating all the way back to the late 1950’s starting as a Justice of the peace, spending 40 years as Godfrey’s Tax Assessor and finally serving several terms as a village trustee where he was chairman of the Public Safety Committee and Mayor Pro Tem. He was also a renowned realtor for Landmark Realty.

The ceremony will be held at Glazebrook Park, 1401 Stamper Lane.

"There will be a bench that will be dedicated to his memory located between the concession stand (near the patio area) and the pond," McCormick said. "Village officials are extending the invitation out to the community so that everyone can come out and join them in the celebration of his life."

