ST. LOUIS - A young Andean bear named Ben will be moved to a new home at the Gladys Porter Zoo in Brownsville, Texas, soon. Ben has escaped twice in the last month from the St. Louis Zoo on Feb. 7 and Feb. 23.

The Saint Louis Zoo made a comment that even though it met all standards to shelter Andean Bears, staff members “focused on Ben’s specific and unique personality to help determine the best home for the young bear after two escapes.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

“While we love Ben, and wish he could stay with us, our goal is to do what is best for him,” said Regina Mossotti, Vice President of Animal Care at Saint Louis Zoo. “I am so grateful for the excellent care provided to Ben by our Animal Care team here and everyone’s willingness to seek opportunities for Ben to thrive.”

The Gladys Porter Zoo is recognized as an AZA-accredited zoo. It has a long history with Andean bears and the bear habitat there has a moat, which will help contain Ben in his natural habitat.

More like this:

St. Louis Zoo Wildcare Park to Tout Animal Care Simulation, Thanks to SIUE Center for Crime Science and Violence Prevention
3 days ago
Twin Polar Bears Make Public Debut At Saint Louis Zoo
Mar 25, 2025
SIUE Alumna/East St. Louis Native Tiffany B. Lee Highlights Race Riots As Nationwide Terrorism
Today
Kali Departs: Saint Louis Zoo Welcomes Twin Polar Bear Brothers Amid Exhibit Changes
Mar 5, 2025
Smoke N For The Kids Barbecue Festival to Raise Money for Shriners and Nonprofits
Jul 22, 2025

 