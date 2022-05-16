Belt-supported Law Provides Teachers With Mental Health Days

CHICAGO – Teachers will be able to take excused mental health days under a measure supported by State Senator Christopher Belt that was signed into law Friday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“It’s clear that our teachers have had to overcome a number of challenges, especially throughout the pandemic,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “They have continued to perform their jobs well in unprecedented times and often put their students before themselves.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Belt serves as a chief-cosponsor of Senate Bill 3914, which requires the school board of each school district to include mental health as part of their current negotiated sick days for full time employees of the district. The new law allows teachers to use two of their days as mental health days, and that if a teacher needs three or more mental health days, the school district would require a note from a mental health professional.

“The mental health of teachers is vital for them to continue inspiring our youth,” Belt said. “They are a crucial part of children’s lives. Giving teachers time to focus on their mental health is essential to success.”

The law took effect immediately.

More like this:

Gov. Pritzker Proposes Cell Phone Ban Policy for Illinois Classrooms
Mar 6, 2025
Bethalto School Board Race: Dana Aronin Advocates for Local Kids and Families
Mar 20, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Files Lawsuit Against Health And Human Services, Secretary Kennedy To Overturn Public Health Grant Cuts
4 days ago
Sen. Belt Secures Nearly $1 Million Clean Energy and Workforce Development Grant for East Side Health District
Mar 25, 2025
Edwardsville School Board Candidates Share Views at Forum
Mar 13, 2025

 