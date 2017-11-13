Very few individuals in any sport have the chance to go on top, but that’s exactly what Carlos Beltran is doing–announcing his retirement after winning his first World Series this year in his 20th MLB season.

The future Hall of Famer made the announcement in a personal essay on The Player’s Tribune in which he thanked many of the people who helped him along the way in his career–a trait that he more than returned to teammates and others.

The first switch-hitter in MLB history with at least 300 home runs and 300 stolen bases, Beltran spent just two seasons with St. Louis (’12-’13), but made a big impression in the clubhouse as a leader and mentor for many.

In the community, Carlos made an impact as well hosting a “Night in Old San Juan” with his wife, Jessica. Proceeds benefited Cardinals Care and the Carlos Beltran Baseball Academy–a facility he founded in Puerto Rico to not just help young players get better, but provide an education for them.

“Honestly, I think it’s great when you use all the blessings God has given to you,” said Beltran after returning from the ceremonies for the first graduating class in 2013. “Those things are going to impact kids in life. Any time you can do that, it means a lot…it was a big sacrifice, but it was worth it.

“Being able to be there for two years, they mature a lot,” he continued. “We focus a lot on discipline, we focus a lot on education, baseball. They’re there because they want to play baseball, but at the end of the day, we want them to focus on education because we know how hard it is in the big leagues.”

The American League Rookie of the Year in 1999 with Kansas City, Beltran finishes his career having played in 2586 games with 2725 hits, 435 home runs, 1587 runs batted in, and 312 stolen bases.

Besides St. Louis and the two stints with Houston, he also played with the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Texas Rangers, and San Francisco Giants.

Beltran was a nine-time All Star, won three Gold Gloves, and a pair of Silver Slugger awards. Beltran was also the 2013 winner of the Roberto Clemente Award.

photo credit: Tannen Maury, Andrew Dieb-USA TODAY Sports