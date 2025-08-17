SPRINGFIELD — State Senator Christopher Belt’s measure to strengthen prevailing wage rules that will help workers receive higher pay was signed into law on Thursday.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

“We don’t want to see the federal government shortchange our workers here in Illinois,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Illinois workers who literally build our state shouldn’t be cheated by corporate sleight of hand.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Currently, Illinois’ prevailing wage law does not apply to federal construction projects that require a prevailing wage determination by the United States Secretary of Labor. Belt’s new law clarifies that workers must receive the highest prevailing wage – whether federal or state – in local public works projects that include federal funding. The goal is to eliminate potential confusion when rates differ and specifically impacts projects under state or local control.

“We’re codifying the federal practice of adopting the state’s prevailing wage,” said Belt. “This will protect it from future federal administrations rescinding the rule.”

House Bill 1189 takes effect immediately.

More like this:

Gov. Pritzker Signs Bills to Protect Illinois Workers
Today
IDOL Publishes 2025 Prevailing Wage Rates Across Illinois
Jul 15, 2025
Belt Passes Bill To Protect Workers’ Wages
May 24, 2025
Belt’s Measure Raises Wages For Working People
Apr 30, 2025
IDOL Recovers $85,000 in Unpaid Wages for Workers on Solar Project
Jun 9, 2025

 