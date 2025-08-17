SPRINGFIELD — State Senator Christopher Belt’s measure to strengthen prevailing wage rules that will help workers receive higher pay was signed into law on Thursday.

“We don’t want to see the federal government shortchange our workers here in Illinois,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Illinois workers who literally build our state shouldn’t be cheated by corporate sleight of hand.”

Currently, Illinois’ prevailing wage law does not apply to federal construction projects that require a prevailing wage determination by the United States Secretary of Labor. Belt’s new law clarifies that workers must receive the highest prevailing wage – whether federal or state – in local public works projects that include federal funding. The goal is to eliminate potential confusion when rates differ and specifically impacts projects under state or local control.

“We’re codifying the federal practice of adopting the state’s prevailing wage,” said Belt. “This will protect it from future federal administrations rescinding the rule.”

House Bill 1189 takes effect immediately.

