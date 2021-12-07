EAST ST. LOUIS – To give children in need a holiday surprise, State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) and Representative LaToya Greenwood (D-East St. Louis) are reminding residents to donate toys this holiday season.

“There are only a few days left to donate toys for our holiday drive,” Belt said. “Please consider dropping off toys to help struggling families this holiday season. It’s important to give back to those in our community who need it the most.”

The toys will be collected through Dec. 10. Toys for children of all ages can be dropped off at Belt’s office, located at Kenneth Hall Regional Office Building #10 Collinsville Ave., Suite 201A in East St. Louis. Residents can drop off toys Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Call for Help, Inc., a local organization that will receive the donated toys, works to change lives by giving people skills and support that empower them to overcome emotional and physical crises. The organization serves the Greater Metro East and surrounding areas to end homelessness, poverty, and violence.

If residents have questions about the toy drive, Belt urges them to contact his office at 618-875-1212 or Greenwood’s office at 618-646-9557.

