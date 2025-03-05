SPRINGFIELD – State Senator Christopher Belt introduced a new measure that looks to crack down on companies that contract out more than 10% of their agreed-upon work for the state overseas.

“We’re finding out that companies across Illinois and the United States are bidding on state contracts and then turning around and contracting out 50% of the work to India or China,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “We shouldn’t allow this to continue. Companies that use workers in the United States should get priority for all state contracts.”

Illinois has an established process for entering into contracts for services, construction and goods between a unit of state government and a person or entity. Some examples of state contracts include construction projects and software development. The majority of state contracts receive bids from multiple parties, and Belt’s legislation would ensure that companies using overseas workers get penalized for doing so.

Belt’s measure would require Illinois procurement officers to consider the economic impact to the state of Illinois if part of the state contract is performed outside of the United States. Additionally, the Illinois procurement officer wouldn’t be able to award a contract to a vendor if more than 10% of their services would be performed outside of the United States.

“If we want to help our state and local economy, we should start by making sure our tax dollars are going back into the hands of citizens living in our country,” said Belt. “To all the companies out there currently doing this: we have thousands of residents down here in the Metro East who would appreciate the work.”

Senate Bill 1294 is assigned to the Senate Executive Committee.

