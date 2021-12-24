EAST ST. LOUISCommunities throughout the Metro East without functional wastewater infrastructure are encouraged by State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) to apply for grant funding to bring proper facilities to the area.

“Disadvantaged communities do not always have functional wastewater infrastructure,” Belt said. “This leaves homes and businesses at a higher risk of damage. Providing support for these improvements protects the infrastructure and lives in disadvantaged communities.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

A total of $1 million is available for grants through the Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program, which assists small and disadvantaged communities in developing a project plan that identifies a solution to wastewater collection and treatment needs. The funding, available through the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, provides an opportunity to develop a plan that will address problems associated with the collection and treatment of wastewater in an unsewered community. This can be used in an application for a project that would be funded by the Illinois Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program.

“This funding is an important step to meet the needs of small and disadvantaged communities’ wastewater needs,” Belt said. “I encourage communities to apply, as protecting the environment will lead to a better quality of life for residents.”

Click here to apply.

More like this:

Duckworth, Booker Join Colleagues in Introducing Legislation to Codify DOJ’s Office of Environmental Justice
Mar 2, 2025
Governor Pritzker Announces $57 Million in Grant Awards Through the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act
Mar 22, 2025
Illinois EPA Announces New Funding Round for Unsewered Communities Planning Grants
Dec 10, 2024
IDOA Director Testifies at Illinois General Assembly Subject Matter Hearing on Federal Funding Cuts and Tariffs
Mar 12, 2025
Illinois American Water President Addresses New ASCE Report Card, Urges More Investment In Critical Water Infrastructure
6 days ago

 