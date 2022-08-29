EAST ST. LOUIS – Applications are live for the Small Equipment Grant Program through the Office of the State Fire Marshal, and senators Christopher Belt and Kris Tharp are encouraging local fire departments in the Metro East to apply.

“This program gives eligible departments the opportunity to purchase small equipment that they may otherwise not be able to afford,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “Thanks to the small equipment grants, fire departments will be able to provide better service to residents and families in our community, and I urge Metro East facilities to apply.”

OSFM will award $1.5 million to eligible fire departments and ambulance services for vital equipment purchases.

“Departments have had to make tough financial decisions,” said Tharp (D-Bethalto). “The Small Equipment Grant Program reduces the burden on smaller departments and districts to offer assistance to replace aging and sometimes failing small equipment.”

The Small Equipment Grant Program was established to provide grants of up to $26,000. A total of $2.5 million was awarded to 104 fire departments, districts and EMS providers across the state in April.

All applicants are required to have participated in the National Fire Incident Reporting System for a minimum of two years prior to applying. The OSFM will require departments to be current from August 2020 through August 2022 for this grant period.

Applications are due to OSFM by Nov. 30, 2022. Completed applications should be submitted to:

Office of the State Fire Marshal

Small Equipment Grant Program

1035 Stevenson Dr.

Springfield, IL 62703

Sen. Kris Tharp to Host Open House at Maryville Office

MARYVILLE – To offer an opportunity to connect with him, his staff and explore the office’s resources, State Senator Kris Tharp is inviting residents to attend an open house at his Maryville office on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

“Government works best when we can have open dialogue,” said Tharp (D-Bethalto). “I’m looking forward to meeting with residents and speaking with all who attend the open house event.”

The open house will be held from 3-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 35 Executive Plaza Ct. in Maryville. Refreshments will be provided.

To RSVP, visit www.SenatorTharp.com/OpenHouse. Attendees are encouraged to bring canned goods to benefit the Ed Glen Food Pantry.

"I’m excited for the opportunity to listen to and sit directly across from those I’m honored to serve,” said Tharp.

