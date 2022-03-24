SPRINGFIELD – People would be prohibited from burning toxic synthetic chemicals in Illinois, thanks to a measure sponsored by State Senator Christopher Belt (D-Swansea) that passed the Senate Environment and Conservation Committee Thursday.

“The risk PFAS chemicals pose to people and the environment has become clearer, which is why it’s important we are acting now to reduce the amount of these chemicals entering our air,” Belt said. “The Metro East is at an immediate risk of exposure to these potentially harmful substances.”

House Bill 4818 would prohibit incinerating materials covered under the United States Environmental Protection Agency's Toxic Release Inventory that contain perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, in Illinois. The measure clarifies that incineration does not include the use of thermal oxidation for the purposes of pollution control and includes an exemption for the combustion of gases at landfills.

Under this measure, the Veolia Environmental Services waste incinerator in Sauget would be prohibited from incinerating firefighting foams, a product that often contains PFAS chemicals.

“Exposure may cause a number of harmful health problems,” Belt said. “As we continue to learn about the effects PFAS chemicals have on our communities, it’s important we take the necessary steps to protect people.”

House Bill 4818 passed the Senate Environment and Conservation Committee and now heads to the full Senate for further consideration.

