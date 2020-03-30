WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. - A beloved teacher who was a fixture in the Webster Groves School District for years died Saturday from COVID-19 complications. Juanita's death left a huge hole in many hearts affiliated with her and created alarm about the virus around the region.

Article continues after sponsor message

Juanita Graham became extremely ill on Monday but did not go to the hospital until Wednesday when her condition failed to improve. Juanita tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Her husband - Dennis Graham - received a call on Saturday saying his wife had sadly died. In a whirlwind of five days, Mr. Graham had lost his treasured wife.

The Ambrose Family Center Preschool staff issued an expression of condolences to the family and friends of Ms. Juanita after her passing due to COVID-19 complications.

"Ms. Juanita touched the lives of hundreds of children in her 19 years as a teacher in the preschool (FLRC, ECEC, and Ambrose). She loved all children with her heart and soul. If you know her, you loved her, and if she knew, you were loved. Peace, Ms. Juanita."

More like this: