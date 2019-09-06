BELLEVILLE WEST 2, ALTON 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Ethan Ellis scored in the 85th minute to give Belleville West the Southwestern Conference win over Alton at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Jake Lombardi gave the Redbirds an early lead with a goal in the fifth minute, but the Maroons equalized after 20 minutes when Sam Schmitz scored to tie the game at 1-1. The match remained scoreless until the first half of extra time when Ellis’ goal gave West the win.

The Maroons are now 3-2-0, while Alton is 0-3-0.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

