CLASS 4A

AT EDWARDSVILLE

BELLEVILLE WEST 25-25-25, ALTON 17-27-13: In the second semifinal of the Edwardsville regional at Lucco-Jackson Gym, West rallied back from dropping the second set to take a three-set win over Alton to advance to Thursday's final against the Tigers.

Berlynn Clayton had 24 assists for the Redbirds, while Alyssa Wisniewski had eight points and eight kills, Reese Plont had five points and 10 kills.

Tayen Orr had four points, four kills and two assists for the Redbirds, Payton Olney served up four points and two aces and Ella Artis had two assists.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Maroons are now 12-12, with the final against the Edwardsville starting at 6 p.m.

The Redbirds end their season 12-14.

In the semifinal of the Belleville East Regional, the host Lancers won over Collinsville 25-15, 25-14.

The Lancers go to 17-7 and play against O'Fallon in the final on Thursday at 6 p.m.

The Kahoks end their season 4-20.

More like this: