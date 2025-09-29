BELLEVILLE — The Belleville Police Department is investigating a suspicious incident reported near the intersection of West Main Street and Carbon Street on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 25, 2025.

The department was notified around 4 p.m. on Sept. 25, 2025, after a student from Belleville West High School reported the incident. Authorities have not confirmed the nature of the event and are addressing conflicting statements.

"We are aware that there are other social media posts classifying the incident as a Child Abduction or an Attempted Child Abduction circulating on social media," the Belleville Police said.

Article continues after sponsor message

“At this time, there are conflicting statements regarding what occurred,” the Belleville Police Department said in a statement. “This is an ongoing investigation.”

Officials are urging anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident and who may have witnessed anything or has information to contact the Belleville Police Department. No further details have been released.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Belleville Police at (618) 234-1212.