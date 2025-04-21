BELLEVILLE — Belleville Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday night, April 20, 2025, near an apartment complex on Freedom Drive.

At approximately 11 p.m. on April 20, officers responded to the 200 block of Freedom Drive following reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found an unresponsive adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Emergency medical personnel attempted life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Belleville Police Department, along with the Crime Scene Unit and State Police Crime Scene Investigators, processed the scene and began an investigation.

Multiple witnesses were interviewed, and key evidence was collected, leading to the identification of a person of interest.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Belleville Police Department at (618) 234-1212 or CrimeStoppers anonymously at (866) 371-TIPS (8477).

