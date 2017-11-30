SPRINGFIELD - Pvt. Dylan Whetstone, of Belleville, Illinois, was sworn into the Illinois Army National Guard Nov. 28, at the St. Louis Military Entrance Processing Station.

Whetstone enlisted as an 11B, Infantryman, and is assigned to Company M, Recruit Sustainment Program in Shiloh, Illinois.

Upon completion of his initial training, Whetstone will be assigned to Company C, 2nd Battalion, 130th Infantry Regiment, based in Litchfield, Illinois.

Whetstone is 2017 graduate of Belleville West High School in Belleville, Illinois.

After successfully completing his training, Whetstone will be eligible for the Illinois National Guard Grant, which pays 100 percent of college tuition while he works as a full-time student and a part-time Soldier. He will also be eligible for the Select Reserve G.I. Bill and federal tuition assistance.

The Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Company M congratulate Whetstone and welcome him into the Illinois Army National Guard.

