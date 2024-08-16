BELLEVILLE — Edward Burris, a distinguished athlete, World War II veteran, and dedicated community servant, died on Aug. 2, 2024, at 99 years old. Burris, who would have turned 100 in July 2025, leaves behind a legacy as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, along with his military service and commitment to education and sports in Belleville.

Burris's early years were marked by athletic excellence at Belleville Township High School, where he advanced to the state finals in tennis in 1943. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Italian campaign during World War II, earning two Purple Hearts for his bravery.

After returning from the war, Burris worked as a chemical engineer at Monsanto Chemical Company for over 30 years. His commitment to the community was evident through his 35 years of service with the Harmony-Emge-Ellis School District 175 Board and Belleville Township Board of Education District 201. He played a crucial role in the founding of Belleville Area College and was a tireless advocate for Special Education programs and equal opportunities for girls in interscholastic sports. He had 35 years of service as a school board member.

Gary Hemmer, who served with Burris on the 201 School Board, remarked, "I had the pleasure to serve with Ed on the 201 School Board. He was very dedicated to maintaining a quality school district."

Burris's passion for sports extended beyond his high school years. He coached in the Belleville Girls' Khoury Softball League, leading his teams to two city-wide championship titles.

Even in retirement, his love for sports endured, as he remained an avid golfer, achieving his last hole-in-one at the age of 90.

Donna Norbet, reflecting on Burris's contributions, said, "He will always be remembered for his many lasting contributions to the students of District 175 and District 201."

Susan Cox Holden shared a personal connection, stating, "I know my mom, June Cox (now 99), talked so fondly of serving on the District 201 board of education. Ed had a long, great life."

Edward Burris's life of service and dedication to his community and country will be remembered by many. His legacy continues to inspire those who knew him and the countless lives he touched through his work and advocacy.