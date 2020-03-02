BELLVILLE - Belleville Memorial Hospital and BJC HealthCare announced over the weekend that the person tested for possible coronavirus or COVID-19 was negative.

To date in the U.S. two have died from the illness.

There have been 89,253 confirmed cases of the coronavirus throughout the world, the World Health Organization said today in a chart. A total of 80,026 cases have been in mainland China and 4,335 cases in South Korea, 1,694 in Italy and 978 in Iran. A total of 88 cases have been confirmed in the U.S.

BJC provided the following tips to avoid this virus:

Wash hands frequently.

Avoid contact with others who are sick.

Cover your mouth with a tissue when you cough or sneeze, and immediately dispose of the tissue.

Stay home if you are sick.

Symptoms of the coronavirus are fever, cough and shortness of breath. The shortness of breath differs from the typical regular flu symptoms, which include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue, cough and headache.

