JERSEY COUNTY - The Jersey County State's Attorney's Office released the charges against Miguel Charles Luna, 40, of Belleville, for a situation that developed on June 9, 2020, at Highway 100 near Piasa Harbor in Jersey County. Luna allegedly attacked a man with a knife and cut him on the neck.

Luna faces charges of Aggravated Battery, in that said defendant while using a deadly weapon, a knife, committed a battery in violation of Section 12-3 of Act 5 of Chapter 720 of the Illinois Compiled Statutes, in that said defendant knowingly struck Russell D. Davis on the neck with a knife and cut him, in violation of Chapter 720, Act 5, Section 12-3.05 (f) (1) of the Illinois Compiled Statutes.

Also, Luna was charged with Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol. The charge states that Luna drove a gray 2015 GM pickup with an Illinois registration on Highway 100 from Piasa Harbor boat access to Hazelnut Lane, Jersey County, while the defendant was under the influence of alcohol. Luna has a previous Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol violation, according to the Jersey County charges document.

Luna has an additional charge of Driving While Driver's License Is Revoked. He is also charged for Criminal Damage To Property, in that he knowingly damaged property of Jacqueline L. Hallstead, being a window, located at East Bluff Lane, Godfrey. The said damage is not in excess of $500.

Jersey County State's Attorney Ben Goetten said the knife attack left "a small cut" on the victim.

"Luna was extremely intoxicated and drove his vehicle onto another's property near Piasa Harbor," Goetten said. "When he was confronted by the property owner he battered the victim with his fist and then pulled a knife and cut the victim on the back of the neck, causing a small cut. The victim received medical treatment at the scene but was not transported. According to the report the parties had no previous contact. Luna was treated at the scene for his injuries and then transported to the county jail."

