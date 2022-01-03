MASCOUTAH TOWNSHIP - A 42-year-old Belleville man - Keith D. Kunze - died in a single-vehicle fatal trash crash at 12:04 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Mascoutah Avenue (Illinois-177) near Plum Hill School Road in the Mascoutah Township, St. Clair County.

These are parts of the initial ISP District 11 traffic investigation report:

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – Black 2006 Mercedes-Benz 4S

DRIVER: Unit 1 – Keith D. Kunze, 42-year-old male from Mascoutah, IL – Deceased.

PRELIMINARY: Preliminary investigative details indicate the following occurred: Unit 1 was traveling westbound on Mascoutah Avenue (IL-177) approaching Plum Hill School Road. Unit 1 lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions. Unit 1 left the roadway to the left and continued westbound in the grassy area. Unit 1 began spinning as it crossed over Plum Hill School Road before striking a ditch. Upon impact with the ditch Unit 1 overturned. The driver of Unit 1 was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information is available at this time.

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

