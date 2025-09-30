



COLLINSVILLE – Madison County authorities have charged two men from Belleville and Collinsville with mob action after allegedly attacking the same victim in public and damaging their cell phone.

Carson M. Jones, 33, of Belleville, and Juan Manuel, 21, of Collinsville, were both charged in two related cases with one count each of mob action and criminal damage to property (each Class 4 felonies).

Jones and Manuel are accused of striking the same victim about the head and body while at the ZX gas station at 8407 Collinsville Road in Collinsville on Sept. 15, 2025. Both were additionally charged with causing over $500 worth of damage to the same victim’s cell phone.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented both cases against Jones and Manuel, both of whom were granted pretrial release from custody with additional conditions.

Under the conditions of their pretrial release, Jones and Manuel have been ordered to have no contact with and remain at least 500 feet away from the victim in both of these cases. They have also been ordered not to enter the premises of the ZX gas station in Collinsville and to surrender any firearms and/or Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) cards in their possession to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

