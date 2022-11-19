BELLEVILLE – If you’re looking to add a touch of European flair to your holiday plans, look no further than the 9th Annual Belleville Christkindlmarkt. Modeled after Christmas markets in Germany, this open-air market opens on November 25th at the Public Square and runs through December 23rd. The Christkindlmarkt features European food and beverages and unique items from 30 different vendors.

“I like shopping at the Belleville Christkindlmarkt because there is a wide variety of vendors, tasty food and beverages, and my kids have fun trying to find Gustav the Elf in each chalet while I browse.” a Christkindlmarkt shopper says. Along with shopping, you can enjoy live entertainment, visit Santa, and even a free horse-drawn trolley ride!

Since its start in 2014, Belleville’s Christkindlmarkt has drawn people from far and wide, including many shoppers who come back year after year. “It’s so authentic; it’s a little taste of Germany right here in the Midwest.” A marketgoer says.

Article continues after sponsor message

The market will be open from 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m., Sundays until 6 p.m., on weekends through December 23 and will stay open the full week leading up to Friday, December 23rd. This event is unique to Southern Illinois and offers shopping opportunities, food, and fun for everyone. “I’m amazed at the craftsmanship and the uniqueness of the items available at the Christkindlmarkt.” A shopper says, and you will be too!

Some of the vendors you can expect to see are:

Abe’s Gourmet Popcorn

Austin’s Mohair Socks

Babuska’s Polish Foods

Belleville Sister Cities Beer/Gluhwein/Pretzels/Nuts

Brick Pick

German Treasures

Irie Elements

Judite’ Jewelry

Kim Smith Art & Design

Locus Photo Art

Modern German Lace

Oma Gisi’s German Bakery

Siostra Polish Pottery

Troy’s Flavored Pecans

Unique Ornaments & Gifts

Waterfall Glen Soap Co.

Whimzy Collection

For more information on event dates, hours, and more, visit bellevillechristkindlmarkt.com or find them on Facebook at Belleville Illinois Christkindlmarkt.

More like this: