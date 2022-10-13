Belleville Area Humane Society To Host Howl’oween Pet Parade & Photo Contest.

BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS) will host its annual Howl’oween Pet Parade on Sunday, October 23rd in Downtown Belleville.

This year, the fantastic festivities are already underway with the BAHS Howl’oween Photo Contest & Paws on Main. From now through October 23, take adorable photos of your pets, and get ready for the community to vote! The pet with the most votes will win a professional photo shoot with the talented Gary Luttrell, and Luttrell Studios, as well as a feature on a BAHS billboard. Prizes will be awarded for second and third place too! Be sure to also visit participating Belleville locations and for a small donation, put your "Paws" up for BAHS through October 23rd for Paws on Main.

Then, the BAHS Howl’oween Pet Parade Pre-Party kicks off at 10:00 am on October 23 at the Associated Bank parking lot located at S. High Street and E. Washington Street downtown Belleville. Pre-party includes a live DJ, a costume contest for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd in "Best in Show," games, prizes, and more. The parade kicks off at about 1:00 pm and makes its way down and around St. Charles then Main Street. To register visit: www.bahspets.org or register directly HERE. Tickets are $5.00 per pet. Animals and groups such as dance teams, marching bands, and more, are FREE to join in the fun! Vendors are welcome too for just $50.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This is a one-of-a-kind opportunity. Pets and people and parades. Here in Belleville, these are a few of our favorite things! We are grateful for all of the community support this year, and every year," says BAHS Executive Director, Kim Vrooman. "We just love it when residents from St. Clair County, Belleville, and beyond come together to support the Belleville Area Humane Society's mission and to help make sure every animal in our community is cared for and loved!”

For more information, registration, or to volunteer, please contact BAHS Marketing & Events, by phone at 618-235-3712 ext. 120 or by email at marketing@bahspets.org.



About Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS)

The Belleville Area Humane Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been serving St. Clair County, Illinois for over 63 years. Homeless animals in the community are valued, cared for, and treated with compassion. Funded 100% through donor support, BAHS strives to improve the lives of homeless animals in our community through foster, adoption, humane education, and community outreach. Services provided include affordable spay/neuter options, low-cost vaccine and microchip clinics, emergency veterinary assistance, and a monthly pet food pantry. To donate, volunteer, and learn more, please visit www.bahspets.org.

More like this: