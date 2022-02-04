BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Area Humane Society is hosting their 2022 Slumber PAWty and anyone in the community is invited in participate. Hosted by Purina and 15 additional shelters, Slumber PAWty is one of the biggest slumber party events ever held in honor of animal welfare. Due to the ongoing challenge of the pandemic COVID-19, this event will be virtual.

Fundraising starts February 14th; the live event is March 5-6, 2022. RSVP here. Just as soon as the fundraising portion of the event goes live, you will be assigned an individual fundraising link to share with friends and family to get the festivities underway.

BAHS's goal is to raise $30,000 for the animals in their care. This event is a peer-to-peer focused fundraising event that is best promoted via social media (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, etc). Also, you can email or text your page link to friends and family to encourage donations.

All participants who raise $5 or more will be entered to win a prize package that includes: 2 Tickets to the Lion King at the Fabulous Fox Theater, dinner at Evangeline’s Music House and Bistro in the Central West End, and an overnight stay at the world-famous Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center.

To participate you’ll need to create a fundraising page between February 14th - Friday, February 18th, which is launch day. The fundraising will take place from February 18th through March 6th at 12:00 pm.

BAHS asks that participants please share their fundraising page at least once per week on social media and share with their friends via email and text. A suggested goal is $1,000 (or more). However, if you raise even just $5 you are eligible for the grand prize and, they stress, "you are helping our animals!"

Ways to Participate During the Event on March 5 - 6, 2022

Be sure to share your fundraising link within all of your promotions:

Don’t have a pet but still want to fundraise? Set up an appointment at the shelter ahead of time and host your own foster animal for the event.

Share photos and videos of your rescue pets and foster pets (no more than 30 seconds in duration) on your social media channels with your fundraising page link, and tag @bellevilleareahumanesociety. We will in turn promote your adorable pets and fosters on our social media.

Share photos and videos with marketing@bahspets.org and we will highlight your content on our social during the live event!

Enjoy watching, sharing, and interacting with staff & board members as they broadcast live from the BAHS shelter for the 24-hour event March 5-6, 2022



BAHS INCENTIVES AND PARTICIPATION PRIZES

BAHS Slumber PAWty Grand Prize: Make a fundraising page for BAHS and raise $5 or more to be entered into a drawing for the chance to win 2 Tickets to the Lion King at the Fabulous Fox Theater, dinner at Evangeline’s Music House and Bistro in the Central West End, and an overnight stay at the world-famous Angad Arts Hotel in Grand Center..

Highest Overall Fundraiser Prize: Raise the highest amount in excess of $5,000 and win a table of 8 at our premiere BAHS spring event, Bags for Wags, plus 2 designer purse raffle tickets per guest.

BAHS $2000+ Prize: Raise over $2,000 and receive a Pet Playdate (puppy, kitten etc). A staff member or volunteer will bring your choice of puppy, kitten, or adult dog to your home or office for a one-hour play date. Playdate will be delivered in March or April depending on the availability of staff and your chosen animal.

BAHS $1000+ Prize: Raise over $1,000 and you will be invited to name one of our new dogs or cats available for adoption in 2022.

Join in our efforts and please sign up at this link to receive more information about when our program goes live.

Thank you so much for your support! If you have any questions please contact Chelsea Erxleben at marketing@bahspets.org or call 618-235-3712 ex. 120

