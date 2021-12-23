BELLEVILLE - Last weekend the commercial furnace failed in the Belleville Area Humane Society (BAHS) cattery known as Kitty Korner. The shelter had multiple cats housed and the temperature dropped to a level that was just too cold for the healthy cats. Staff and volunteers tried supplementing the space with space heaters, but they didn’t do the trick. BAHS is now getting emergency bids from heating companies to replace the costly unit, but they may not be able to get it fixed until after the new year.

Still, with the help of the community BAHS was able to find all of the cats a warm safe place to stay until they are able to get the heat up and running again. The shelter is very grateful for the amazing community members who stepped up to come and help empty the cattery.

Today, BAHS is still in dire need of donations to help with the unexpected hefty cost of a new commercial furnace. Please consider making a donation.

Article continues after sponsor message

Executive Director Kim Vrooman notes, “While our humane society is thrilled to find every cat currently in our care a foster, and even every dog through our separate foster holiday promotion, we are always looking for families who are willing to foster pets. Community members can take a foster pet for lunch or for the weekend. Fostering is a fun way to help pets feel wanted and loved and a good way for families to serve their community.”

BAHS provides all necessary foster tools (beds, food, litter, litter box, crate, blankets, etc) and fostering is 100% FREE! Help BAHS keep fostering FREE and help them pay for their new furnace. Please donate HERE. .

To sign up to foster, please fill out the foster application at bahspets.org/foster, call Amanda at 618-235-3712 ext 106, or email at dogs@bahspets.org.

The Belleville Area Humane Society, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, has been serving St. Clair County, Illinois for over 62 years. Homeless animals in our community are valued, cared for, and treated with compassion. Funded 100% through donor support, BAHS strives to improve the lives of homeless animals in our community through foster, adoption, humane education, and community outreach. Services provided include: affordable spay/neuter options, low cost vaccine and microchip clinics, emergency veterinary assistance, and a monthly pet food pantry. To learn more, please visit www.bahspets.org.

More like this: