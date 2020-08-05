ST. LOUIS - A situation on Sunday, Aug. 2, showed once again how dangerous the illegal drug supply in the St. Louis region can be.

Police responded to two men in an overdose situation, and discovered one of the victims was a police officer with the north St. Louis County Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department. The department has placed the man on administrative leave waiting on the investigation outcome.

After being interviewed, both said they thought they were buying cocaine at the parking lot of Ameristar Casino before they took the drug.

