(Jupiter, FL) With Mike Matheny under the weather and needing to leave the ballpark, David Bell stepped in to manage the St. Louis Cardinals as they tied the Atlanta Braves 2-2 in 10 innings on Saturday afternoon.

“I haven’t talked to him yet,” shared Bell after the game. “It happened so fast. I don’t think he–well, we know he doesn’t want to admit he wasn’t feeling well. I think he was planning on trying to get through whatever he was feeling.”

In fact, Matheny began the day at the ballpark as normal but eventually gave in to his condition.

“Right at the last second before we went into a meeting, I think he realized he wasn’t going to be able to make it,” said Bell. “He just wasn’t feeling well, haven’t talked to him yet to get the details, but just got a text from him, he said he’ll be back tomorrow most likely. If it’s a little bug or something, I’m going to tell him to stay home another day, but I don’t think he’ll listen to me.”

The available pitchers and lineup had already been posted for the game, which meant most of the plan was already in place for Bell.

Article continues after sponsor message

“For the most part,” said Bell. “We pretty much talk a couple of days ahead, which when things like this happen it’s a good thing. We pretty much had the plan in place.”

DIAZ UPDATE

–Out of the lineup the last two games after some cramping, shortstop Aledmys Diaz could be back in action as early as tomorrow.

“He’s real close,” said Bell. “He took ground balls at game speed out on the back field today, so he’s really close. No need to rush him.”

“I think he probably, if it was the season, probably could be playing by now.”

In seven Grapefruit League games, Diaz is hitting .474 (9-19).