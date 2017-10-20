The St. Louis Cardinals now have another vacancy on their coaching staff to fill, as David Bell is leaving as bench coach to join the San Francisco Giants in what sources say will be a minor league director-type capacity.

“We are happy for him and thank him for his time here,” said Cardinals President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak. “This is an exciting opportunity for him.”

Bell was promoted to bench coach in 2015 after serving the prior two seasons with St. Louis as the assistant hitting coach. He had previously served as the third base coach for the Chicago Cubs and managed at the Double-A and Triple-A level in the Cincinnati Reds organization.

Besides playing in parts of four seasons with St. Louis in the ’90s, Bell also spent the 2002 season playing for San Francisco.

The Cardinals are still seeking to fill their needs at pitching coach and bullpen coach as Derek Lilliquist and Blaise Ilsley were not retained.

photo credit: Eliot J. Schechter/MLB Photos via Getty Images; Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports