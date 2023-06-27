EDWARDSVILLE – Jill Lambrechts (Beerse, Belgium) announced she will be returning to the SIUE women's tennis lineup for the 2023-24 season.

SIUE Head Coach Adam Albertsen said the extra year of eligibility for Lambrechts will allow her to pursue a master's in biological sciences. She graduated summa cum laude from SIUE with a bachelor's degree in biological sciences with a minor in mathematics and chemistry.

Lambrechts played No. 1 singles for the Cougars this past spring and earned first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors after recording a 19-8 singles record. She also was All-OVC in doubles with a 16-4 record in doubles matches.

The OVC Co-Player of the Year in 2021-22, Lambrechts also was selected to receive the prestigious OVC Scholar-Athlete Award, recognizing her accomplishments in the classroom and athletics as well as leadership qualities. She twice was named Academic All-District by College Sports Communicators.

Below is a conversation with Lambrechts concerning her decision to return to SIUE women's tennis.

