ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently voted to protect funding that helps provide assistance to family members of emergency responders killed in the line of duty through the passage of a bipartisan, balanced budget.

“Police officers and firefighters put their lives on the line every day,” Beiser said. “When one of our brave first responders gives their life in service of protecting others, our community owes it to them to help their families, which is why Line of Duty awards and scholarships were created. It is unfortunate that this program was put on hold during the budget crisis, but I am glad that it will once again be fully funded.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Line of Duty awards are designed to financially help families who lost loved ones while performing their job to keep our communities safe. Gov. Rauner vetoed funding for this program every time it was included in a budget that went to him for approval. In the balanced budget that Beiser supported, this program was fully funded to help families of first responders who were killed in the line of duty. Beiser also supported fully-funding scholarships available at colleges and universities in Illinois.

“While Governor Rauner did everything possible to hold the budget hostage for the past two years, there were some very real unintended consequences,” Beiser said. “The budget that passed with support from both Democrats and Republicans reflects the values that our communities have, including honoring those who gave their lives to keep us safe. I am committed to working with the governor and all of my colleagues to make sure this never happens again.”

For more on upcoming legislation, please contact Beiser’s full-time constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

More like this: