ALTON, IL – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently supported two pieces of legislation, House Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 62 and House Resolution 1494, both aimed at preventing the passage of a tax increase in the final days of the legislative session.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Transparency in our state and local government is necessary and accountability is rightfully demanded by taxpayers, and I completely object to any effort that would raise taxes on the middle-class families I represent,” said Beiser.

House Joint Resolution Constitutional Amendment 62 is a measure that will increase the number of votes needed for a tax increase to be passed during lame duck sessions, when the legislature has a number of lawmakers who are not returning for another term. House Resolution 1494 will not allow tax increase bills to be voted on specifically during the lame duck session scheduled for early January before the new class of lawmakers takes office.

“I don’t believe that the middle-class residents I represent support an income tax increase, so taking a firm stance against any rushed tax vote is the right thing to do,” Beiser added. “We should concentrate on solving our fiscal crisis in a bipartisan way that cuts outrageous spending while protecting the services so many in the Metro-East depend on.”

For more information, please contact Rep. Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

More like this: