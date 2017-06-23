ALTON– State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, recently supported changes to the school funding formula to better address the needs of each individual district. This measure was supported by local school districts and education advocates from across the state.

“There is no doubt that the current school funding formula is broken,” Beiser said. “Far too much money goes to wealthy school districts in Chicago, while our schools get short changed. This legislation will protect current funding levels, while sending additional money to schools in the greatest need, which includes many schools downstate.”

Besier recently supported Senate Bill 1, which makes data driven changes to the state’s school funding formula. The new formula takes into account various factors including teacher to pupil ratio, technology costs, the number of low-income students and English learners. Additionally, the legislation factors in the ability for local taxpayers to contribute to school districts. This means that wealthier school districts will not receive as much financial assistance and state money instead will go to districts with greater need.

“This legislation would bring over $2.3 million dollars to our local school districts,” Beiser said. “Additionally, provisions in the bill require school districts to lower property tax levies as they receive more funding from the state. This legislation not only provides more money to put in our classrooms, but provides lasting property tax relief to families.”

