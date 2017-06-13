ALTON – During the month of June, state Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, will be raising awareness about the dangers and problem of elder abuse during Elder Abuse Awareness Month.

“Elder abuse is one of the most significant problems that is severely underreported across the country,” Beiser said. “It can include financial exploitation, neglect, confinement and emotional and physical abuse. Over the past several years, we have taken steps to increase reporting of this problem in Illinois, but we still have a long way to go.”

Beiser supported House Resolution 32 urging Illinois’ Area Agencies on Aging to develop a plan to combat elder abuse. According the Illinois Department of Aging, nearly 15,000 cases of elder abuse were reported over the last year. Most of those individuals were taken advantage of by their spouse, children or other close relative.

“As the number of seniors living in the state continues to increase, we need to make sure we are doing everything possible to protect them from all forms of abuse,” Beiser said. “This starts with making sure people know how to identify signs of abuse and making sure our communities have the resources they need to protect our seniors.”

Any person who suspects abuse or neglect of an older person should call the statewide, 24-hour abuse hotline at 1-866-800-1409.

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at (618) 465-5900.

