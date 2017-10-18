ALTON – State Rep. Dan Beiser, D-Alton, is highlighting recent legislation that was signed into law that will make early detection of breast cancer more affordable across the state during Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October.

“According to a new report from the American Cancer Society, deaths due to breast cancer have declined by almost 40 percent over the past 30 years,” Beiser said. “This is partly due to medical advances and increasing early detection. There is still a long way to go to beat this terrible disease, but we have made important progress.”

Beiser sponsored Senate Bill 314, which is now law, will require insurance companies to help cover the costs of MRIs ordered by doctors for breast cancer screenings. Doctors can recommend using MRI for breast cancer screenings for individual factors, including the density for tissue and family history. In these circumstances, traditional mammograms are not as effective at detecting early signs of breast cancer. Beiser’s bill would ensure that this life-saving treatment is affordable and accessible for more Illinois women.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Continuing our efforts to increase early detection, this new law will require insurance companies to pay for breast cancer screenings using MRIs,” Beiser said. “Health care does not have a one size fits all solution. We need to continue to make sure that all options remain accessible and affordable.”

For more information, please contact Beiser’s constituent service office at 618-465-5900.

More like this: